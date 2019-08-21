LEXINGTON — Lexington police have identified the man who died early Saturday after an assault.
Police Chief Tracy Wolf said the victim was Hussein Nuri, 22, of Lexington.
Jorge Vasquez-Avila, 23, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. He is being held at Dawson County Jail.
Police were called to a parking lot near Tep’s Bar at Fifth and Grant streets about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found Nuri unresponsive with injuries that indicated a physical assault. He was taken to Lexington Regional Hospital, where he died, police said.
The case is still under investigation, according to the Police Department.
Vasquez-Avila also faces charges in a separate drug case from May 5. On Thursday, a bench warrant was issued for him after he did not appear in Dawson County District Court on those charges.