A 52-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly kicked another man in the face multiple times Friday evening, North Platte police said.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers spoke with a 53-year-old man between Runza and Cold Stone Creamery on East Leota Street. The man had severe swelling to his face. He told officers he had just been assaulted by another man. He said he was kicked in the face several times and his bicycle was stolen. He was taken to Great Plains Health with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Both the injured man and the suspect are transients, police said, and they knew each other.
On Saturday, police and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies searched around the South Platte River for the suspect. He was found among other transients near the river southeast of Walmart, according to police. The missing bicycle was also found.
The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and robbery and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center, police said.