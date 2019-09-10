An 21-year-old North Platte man has been charged with terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony after a Sunday morning incident in which a man told police the suspect pointed a gun and threatened to kill him.
Anthony Fleecs was charged Monday in Lincoln County Court with the two felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26 before County Judge Joel Jay, who set Fleecs’ bail at $50,000.
North Platte police said they were called about 6 a.m. Monday to the 2400 block of West Ninth Street, where they met with the alleged victim, Fleecs and an 18-year-old woman. A man told police that an argument began and Fleecs pulled out a handgun, pointed it and threatened to kill him. The man left to seek help.
A loaded handgun was located in the woman’s bag and seized for evidence. Police found prescription pills identified as controlled substances not belonging to the woman, as well as drug paraphernalia commonly used to consume methamphetamine, police said.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending results of a Nebraska State Patrol drug analysis, police said.
Fleecs and the woman were both jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
