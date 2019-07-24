Police Beat

A 41-year-old North Platte man faces strangulation and assault charges after a Sunday morning incident in which his girlfriend said he smothered her with a pillow until she nearly passed out.

Toby Arnold was charged Tuesday in Lincoln County Court with felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault. A preliminary hearing will be Aug. 1 before County Judge Joel Jay, who set Arnold’s bail at $15,000.

North Platte police said they were called about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue, where a 41-year-old woman told them that her boyfriend had assaulted her twice in the previous 24 hours. Officers found bruising on the woman’s arms and a bite mark on her neck, according to a police press release.

Arnold had left the home before police arrived, but an officer found him riding in a vehicle near East 10th Street and Silber Avenue.

He was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday afternoon.

