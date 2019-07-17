Three fires at two residences on Sunday and Monday are still under investigation, according to the North Platte Police Department.
The first fire was called in at 5:08 a.m. Sunday at an unoccupied residence in the 1400 block of West Second Street. From evidence gathered, Police Officer Beth Kerr said, the fire was most likely an arson. The damage was extensive.
The next day at 2:09 a.m., the North Platte Fire Department was called again to the same location, where a garage was on fire.
Kerr said a nearby duplex also caught fire and was severely damaged.
“Further evidence was gathered that indicated that this fire was also most likely an arson,” Kerr said in a press release.
She said there are no estimates of damage to either residence at this time.
At 8:46 a.m. Monday, firefighters and police responded to another residence in the 1400 block of Rodeo Road.
“The lone occupant was determined to be safe and the fire was put out by the fire department,” Kerr said.
Police investigators interviewed several subjects, but the cause of the fire is currently undetermined, she said.
At this time, investigators do not believe that the fires at the two locations are related. The police department asks that anyone with information or video surveillance from the immediate area of the fires to contact Sgt. Jeff Foote at the North Platte Police Department, 308-535-6789.