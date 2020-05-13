Law enforcement officials seek public assistance in locating a missing North Platte teenager.
Keagan Thompson, 13, was last seen about 3 p.m. May 8 near West D and Sycamore streets, according to a North Platte Police Department release.
Thompson is described as 4-foot-11 and 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded plaid jacket, pants and black and red Nike Air Force One sneakers.
Anyone with information on Thompson is asked to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789. Individuals can also dial 911 with information.
