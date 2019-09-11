Police seek tips in racist graffiti case

North Platte police are looking for someone who painted racial slurs in red paint on a white fence.
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers posted a photo of the graffiti on Facebook Monday.
According to the Facebook post, on Thursday, a North Platte resident was approached by a person claiming to be working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The resident became suspicious and called police. Later, sometime between 5 p.m. that day and 7 a.m. Friday, an unknown person spray-painted racial slurs on a fence in the 1900 block of West A Street. The fence was owned by the person who had contacted police earlier.
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers encourages people with information about the incident to fill out a tip online at p3tips.com or call 534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS.
