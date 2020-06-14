A possible executive session and three routine items make up a light North Platte City Council agenda for Tuesday’s second and last regular June meeting.
The 5:30 p.m. session at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., likely will be the council’s last conducted in separate rooms linked by remote technology due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he expects to allow his executive order waiving parts of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act to enable remote meetings to expire at the end of June.
As with all the council’s meetings since April 1, Tuesday’s meeting will be open to the public. People with business before the council, however, remain strongly encouraged to participate online via Zoom technology.
To watch, listen and speak to the council, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/678628336. People may listen only by dialing 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782, with a meeting ID of 678-628-336, or watch and listen on cable Channel 180.
The next North Platte Planning Commission meeting June 23 also will be conducted with help from Zoom before the governor’s executive order expires, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
Tuesday’s closed session would be called — if in fact it goes forward — to discuss personnel matters or potential litigation involving the city, according to the meeting agenda.
Other items on the regular agenda would designated NebraskaLand National Bank as a city warrant lender and approve issuing warrants to Paulsen Inc. and Western Engineering Co. Inc. for various projects done for the city.
A “certificate of completion” for last year’s paving of Eugene Avenue and Sitting Bull Road, south of Iron Horse Park, appears with approval of the June 2 council minutes on a two-item “consent agenda.”
Both items will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes. If the Eugene-Sitting Bull completion certificate is approved, assessments for affected property owners would be set July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.