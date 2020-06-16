Power line sparks grass fire Monday

A power pole near the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and South Maloney Drive sprayed sparks and the dry grass underneath caught fire Monday afternoon, witnesses said.
North Platte firefighters were called and quickly extinguished the flames without much damage. No structures are in the area other than a Dawson Public Power District transformer.
Brenen Hammond, a lineman with Dawson, said the sparks likely came from a porcelain insulator.
“Sometimes those porcelain cutouts get like a hairline crack in them over time,” Hammond said, “whether it’s from the weather or whatever. Eventually they get hot enough and they burn up.”
Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies closed South Maloney Drive in both directions for a short time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.