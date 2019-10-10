With cold weather forecast through Friday night, Municipal Light and Water suggests that North Platte residents do a quick inspection of their homes.
Some problem items to check include open vents, cracks or openings in the foundation or skirting where wind may blow into or under houses, particularly mobile or modular homes, according to a press release from Municipal Light and Water.
Close all vents and fill any cracks or openings with insulation or caulking, the utility recommends.
Residents who have underground sprinklers and whose backflow prevention device is outside should cover the device with insulation, an old blanket or old towels, the utility advises. Then cover the entire device with a trash can or a similar waterproof container to keep the insulation dry. This should protect the device through this sudden cold snap until the system and backflow device can be winterized.
For more information, contact the North Platte Water Department at 308-535-6740, ext. 5.
