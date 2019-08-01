Prepared for fall sports

Knee injuries take high school athletes out of action often and Wednesday Great Plains Health Sports Medicine offered area students training on ways to prevent that.
GPH hosted a regional combine for area high school students at North Platte High School with GPH physical therapist Kyle Stevenson spearheading the event. Stevenson moved forward with the event after Darrick Parker, manager of GPH Sports and Therapy, planted the idea in minds of the sports therapy department.
“Darrick asked if I would take on the project and the sports therapy team jumped on and we all put this together,” Stevenson said. “We thought it would be a good way for us to get ourselves out in front of the kids.”
GPH supplies a member of its sports medicine team at each high school sporting event throughout the year.
“We thought (the regional combine) would just be a good way to get the kids out competing with each other,” Stevenson said. “They’ve all been working offseason doing some strength and conditioning, so this is a good way for them to see the results of what they’ve been doing all summer.”
To start the event, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician Nathan A. Jacobson introduced the athletes to ACL injury prevention warm-up program.
“ACL injuries are very, very common, as well as knee injuries in general,” Jacobson said. “It is the most common joint injured in sports.”
Jacobson said all knee injuries, including ACL tears, meniscus tears or patellar dislocations, are decreased when athletes adhere to a proper neuromuscular training program, such as the FIFA 11+, which was originally designed for soccer athletes. This program doesn’t focus solely strengthening muscles, but also increasing joint stability and improving the way muscles function.
“It is translatable to every sport so we want to introduce the kids and the coaches who are here to that program,” Jacobson said.
He said one out of every 50 high school athletes will tear their ACL and 70 percent of those tears are non-contact injuries.
“That means somebody did not dive into the side of your knee, somebody didn’t hit you,” Jacobson said. “Either you planted or you landed wrong due to a control issue with the programming from your brain as it goes down to the motor units in your legs.”
About 100 athletes participated in the event.