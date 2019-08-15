Our Redeemer Lutheran School will offer all-day preschool sessions for the first time when the parochial school at 1400 East E St. starts its 2019-20 school year next week.
Classes for kindergarten through eighth grade will begin Aug. 21 with a half-day from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Its regular 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. schedule will start Aug. 22, according to the Our Redeemer School website at ourredeemerschoolnp.weebly.com.
Our Redeemer’s preschool, which will start its year Aug. 26, still has open full-day and half-day slots for children ages 3 to 5.
Available options are:
» Full-day: 8:15 a.m-3:30 p.m., five days a week or Monday-Wednesday-Friday.
» Half-day: 8:15-11 a.m., Monday-Wednesday-Friday or Tuesday-Thursday.
Principal Wende Carson said parents can sign up their children ages 3 to 5 by coming to Our Redeemer, emailing orls.np@gmail.com or calling 308-532-6421.
To download the school’s registration form, click “School Forms” on the website.
The school is a ministry of adjoining Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, a congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.