Our Redeemer Lutheran School will offer all-day preschool sessions for the first time when the parochial school at 1400 East E St. starts its 2019-20 school year next week.

Classes for kindergarten through eighth grade will begin Aug. 21 with a half-day from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Its regular 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. schedule will start Aug. 22, according to the Our Redeemer School website at ourredeemerschoolnp.weebly.com.

Our Redeemer’s preschool, which will start its year Aug. 26, still has open full-day and half-day slots for children ages 3 to 5.

Available options are:

» Full-day: 8:15 a.m-3:30 p.m., five days a week or Monday-Wednesday-Friday.

» Half-day: 8:15-11 a.m., Monday-Wednesday-Friday or Tuesday-Thursday.

Principal Wende Carson said parents can sign up their children ages 3 to 5 by coming to Our Redeemer, emailing orls.np@gmail.com or calling 308-532-6421.

To download the school’s registration form, click “School Forms” on the website.

The school is a ministry of adjoining Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, a congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

