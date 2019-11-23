VALENTINE — Opponents of additional wind farms and electric transmission lines in the Sandhills will hold a benefit auction and soup supper Sunday to raise funds for their efforts.
Preserve the Sandhills will serve supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. CT at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine, featuring soup, sandwiches and homemade pies.
The auction will follow.
To donate items for the auction, call Carolyn Semin (402-966-2281) in the Cody-Kilgore area; Merrial Rhodes (308-645-9891) in the Thedford area; and Kelly Russell (402-376-5342) in the Valentine area.
(0) comments
