'Pretty in Pink' aims to raise awareness of breast cancer

The message from Dr. Emily Jones of Great Plains Family Medicine in North Platte encouraged yearly mammograms for women starting at age 40.
The “Pretty in Pink” event Tuesday was hosted by West Central District Health Department in North Platte and participants were offered an evening of fashion, refreshments, a photo booth and door prizes. Great Plains Health and GPH Imaging Center staff were on hand to answer questions as well.
Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women, with about one in eight women in the United States being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
“According to Susan G. Komen Great Plains, 30 Nebraskans are diagnosed each week with breast cancer and four Nebraskans die each week from breast cancer,” Jones said. “Women in Lincoln County are especially at higher risk than the state average for late-stage diagnosis of cancer and death rates due to breast cancer.”
Jones said the best outcomes are due to early detection and effective treatment.
“Women are encouraged to have a clinical breast exam by a health care provider at least every three years starting at age 20,” Jones said.
WCDHD was awarded a grant from Susan G. Komen Great Plains to provide education and awareness about breast health.
“We’re appreciative of the grant funding so that we can educate women about breast cancer and encourage them to schedule those all-important screenings,” said Janet Livingston, Susan G. Komen Great Plains grant coordinator at WCDHD.
WCDHD is hosting a clinical breast screening event beginning at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at 111 N. Dewey St. Women may call 308-221-6831 to schedule an appointment. A nominal fee or insurance billing will cover the cost of the clinical breast exam.
