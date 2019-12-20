Mark Skillstad, principal and athletic director at St. Patrick High School in North Platte, has announced his retirement.
The North Platte Catholic Schools Board of Education approved his resignation at its Tuesday meeting. At the end of the 2019-20 school year, Skillstad will end a 40-year career with North Platte Catholic Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.