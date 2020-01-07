A 28-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for violation of his post-release supervision.
Jeffrey T. Denson Jr. pleaded no contest in Lincoln County District Court.
He had been cited with third-degree domestic assault by the Lincoln Police Department in late July 2018, which violated a condition of his probation sentence in June 2018 for felony distribution of marijuana.
District Judge Richard Birch gave Denson credit for 286 days served.
Birch also sentenced Denson Jr. to 30 days in jail on an amended third-degree assault charge. He initially faced a felony count of assault by a confined person for an incident Aug. 17 at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
The two sentences will run one after another.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Jack. L. Martin, 50, of Wallace, changed his plea from not guilty to no contest on a felony charge of child enticement through an electronic device.
According to court documents, Martin contacted a 9-year-old girl through Snapchat on Sept. 4 and offered to financially compensate her if she appeared nude on a video.
Judge Michael Piccolo set sentencing for Feb. 24.
» Shawlen F. Johnston, 23, of Tryon, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of first-degree assault on an infant.
Johnson originally was charged with intentional child abuse with injury for the Dec. 12, 2018, incident in which a 7-month old child was brought into the Great Plains Health emergency room with retinal hemorrhaging.
According to court documents, a doctor determined the injuries were caused by shaking.
Piccolo set a Feb. 24 sentencing date for Johnston, who also is charged with violation of post-release supervision.
» David T. Gartner, 28, of Curtis, pleaded not guilty of second-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman from an incident on Nov. 24. A status hearing is set for Feb. 24.
» Bryce D. Wood, 20, was sentenced to two years’ probation after his admission of a probation violation in March. Wood initially was sentenced to two years’ probation in May 2018 for three criminal mischief charges.
» Austin J. Shelly, 23, was sentenced to 300 days after he admitted violation of his post-release supervision conditions.
Shelly was placed on probation in September for assault by a confined person with no weapon.
Shelly was credited for 31 days served.
» Emmett S. Wood Jr., 43, pleaded no contest to an amended misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault in relation to an incident on Aug. 17.
Wood was sentenced to 130 days in jail and credited for 75 days served.
» Marie C. Schaeffer, 56, of Omaha, pleaded not guilty to two felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with a Nov. 16 incident. Schaeffer is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute a hazardous drug and at least 140 milligrams of methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, first offense, and refusing to take a chemical test on that same date. A status hearing is set for March 9.
» Yvette E. Williams, 26, pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges of possession of methamphetamine on June 3 and July 6.
A status hearing was set for Feb. 24.
» Bradley A. Fletcher, 29, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 12
A status hearing was set on Feb. 10 for Fletcher, who also faces violation of post-release supervision from a previous case.
» Luzeluna G. Floros, 43, of Wallace, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of making a terroristic threat in connection with an incident Nov. 19. A status hearing on the case is set for Feb. 24.
» A court hearing was set for next Monday for Darryl P. Jones, Jr., 33, on a motion to withdraw his guilty plea to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Jones had entered the plea Oct. 28 and had been scheduled to be sentenced Monday. Two other felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and being a habitual criminal were dropped earlier in a plea agreement.
