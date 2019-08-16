After years of accelerating valuations, the brakes have definitively been applied.
Total taxable values barely inched upward for North Platte’s three largest property tax consumers — the city, Lincoln County and North Platte Public Schools — when the county certified 2019 local government valuations Thursday.
All three also are projecting small increases in their property tax requests, meaning the final rates that determine property owners’ 2019 tax bills likely will change little from 2018.
Final taxable values won’t be known until next week for the three multicounty tax consumers serving North Platte: the Mid-Plains Community College Area, the Twin Platte Natural Resources District and Educational Service Unit 16.
Total county taxable values rose only 0.4% to just over $4.98 billion, which County Assessor Julie Stenger attributed to a second straight year of mostly flat farm and ranch valuations.
Lincoln County’s valuation nearly quadrupled from 1995 to 2017, reflecting a long bull market in agland sales, until its annual growth slowed to 0.66% in 2018.
Stenger said the county’s southwest agland “market area” saw taxable values drop for 2019, while the other three areas were unchanged.
She’s required by state law to look at three years of sales figures in determining whether overall taxable values are too high or low. Farm and ranch land must be between 69% and 75% of market value, compared with 92% to 100% for other real estate.
With two years of flat agland sales instead of one, “definitely the agland has leveled off for sure,” Stenger said.
Commercial and residential valuations also changed little as a group, she said, despite across-the-board increases of 10% in Hershey and Sutherland and 9% for “suburban residential” developments close to North Platte or the county’s other towns.
County assessors must adopt a multiyear plan to ensure they physically inspect every property at least once every six years. Robust sales last year in Hershey and Sutherland drove valuation changes there, Stenger said.
The Lincoln County Agricultural Society, which owns the North Platte fairgrounds and operates the annual county fair, will apply its upcoming 2019 tax request to the countywide valuation.
North Platte’s 2019 taxable valuation grew just 0.72%, totaling just over $1.6 billion. That’s the smallest increase by percentage points since the 2011-12 fiscal year and the lowest since citywide valuations fell by 0.04% in 1996-97.
The city’s taxable valuation also will be tapped by the North Platte Airport Authority, which sets its budget and tax request separately but must combine its tax request with the city’s under state law.
Unlike city government, the North Platte Public Schools’ boundaries also take in farm, ranch and residential properties for several miles around the city.
The district’s 2019 taxable value grew by only 1.2% to just under $2.45 billion, its lowest rate of growth since Nebraska’s 2006 school consolidation law combined it with the last remaining elementary-only rural districts near North Platte.