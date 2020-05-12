Questions from the public and board members arose surrounding the proposed consolidation of Osgood and Lake Elementary schools.
At Monday’s North Platte School Board meeting, Superintendent Ron Hanson and Osgood/Lake Principal Robin Vahle presented the merger that will be put to a vote at the next regular meeting June 8.
Hanson said the decline was 110 students in 2018-19 and, as of Friday, 148 for this year.
“That impacts our state aid,” Hanson said. “Our net loss in state aid is about $2.1 million, so we take this very seriously when we look at our staffing.”
He said by reallocation of staffing, the district has reduced its payroll by about $640,000 to help offset the loss of state aid.
Vahle said letters were sent out to families about the proposal.
“I spoke with over a dozen parents and had some great conversations,” Vahle said.
The combined school would be one-track, meaning each grade level would have one teacher except for grades with more students, like first and fourth grades. In those levels, there would be a co-teacher.
“We would split the classes for math and reading,” Vahle said. “That would allow the classes to be at 14 and 15 for math and reading.”
Five people spoke during the public comment section to address the proposed merger. Anna Junker will have a first grader next year.
“I absolutely believe that we need a co-teacher in that first grade room,” Junker said, “only because we don’t know what kind of help these kids have had at home through this whole COVID online learning.”
Junker felt 29 kids in a classroom would be difficult for one teacher to handle alone. She also brought up issues outside the classroom.
“I do have concerns also with the drop-off, pick-up situation,” Junker said, since cars have to turn and cross the highway.
Junker said the district needed to have more transparency with the discussion of the merger.
“Robin (Vahle) was put in an extremely difficult situation because Facebook and social media got ahold of this prior to the (parents) being told about it,” Junker said.
The protocol for public comment is that the board does not answer questions directly, so no discussion was held between the board, administration and the public to answer those questions.
Daniel Woodburn asked about the criteria used to determine how these decisions should be made. Hanson showed a chart at the end of the meeting that the district used to determine there was a need to consolidate the two schools.
Board member Ivan Mitchell asked if there was discussion on keeping kindergarten at Osgood.
“That would open up another classroom to have two first grade and two fourth grade (classes) rather than having a co-teacher,” Mitchell said.
Vahle said it was a conversation her committee had.
“But it was a matter of sticking to the numbers the district has set for class sizes,” Vahle said. “That’s where it came down to being a one-track.”
Hanson said throughout the district, there are larger class sizes, but they are isolated situations and the numbers averaged across the district still meet the criteria set by the board.
The board voted to consolidate cash accounts and after sending out a request for proposals, three banks responded — Nebraskaland National Bank, First National Bank and Adams Bank.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson recommended the board select Nebraskaland National Bank based on the RFP, service and a point system.
“I appreciate the process,” Mitchell said. “It was good to take it out to RFPs and was a good move for us.”
The board also approved changing the regular October board meeting back to its original date of Oct. 12. The meeting had been previously moved because the district was going to host the National Federation of Urban and Suburban Schools annual conference, which has been postponed for a year.
The 2021-22 district calendar was also approved by the board.
