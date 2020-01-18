A partnership that includes North Platte Public Schools could turn into an opportunity to provide high-quality child care and education.
The proposal would be to take unused space at the east end of Osgood School that would be repurposed and leased for child care by Chantel Tonkinson, owner of Ladybug Crossing Childcare.
“It is important to note that this will not happen until it is approved by the Board of Education,” Superintendent Ron Hanson said. “This is pretty simple. This is just leasing space to a private day care. They run their business and we run our business.”
The process began in September when the North Platte Community for Kids Core Team attended the 2019 Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference in Kearney, at which needs for early childhood education across the state were discussed.
Core team members included Stephaine Morse of Platte River Counseling; Monica Carter, Peggy Romsheck and Marnia Hughes of NPPS; Raven Jack and Miranda Muirhead, Kids Academy; Stephanie Phye, All-Season-Intergenerational Learning Center; and Tonkinson, Ladybug Crossing Childcare.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said discussion during the conference by the team opened the possibility of bringing a privately run day care into the school system.
“It’s really a great opportunity for us to have good conversations about this,” Hanson said. “One conversation led to another while we were at this conference, and we saw an opportunity for a collaborative.”
Hanson said as the conversations among the core group continued over the weeks after their return to North Platte, they learned that Ladybug Crossing Childcare needed extensive remodeling to bring its current facility up to standards.
With Tonkinson being a member of the Community for Kids Core Team, the idea was broached to lease space for the day care at Osgood School. Hanson said the space at the school is available.
Hanson said the nice thing about it is “we get the opportunity to share children.”
“We’ve been meeting with a core group from North Platte for some good conversations,” Hanson said. “The whole idea is to work collectively toward a common goal, and our goal is pretty clear: We want to provide quality day care and education in the North Platte community.”
He said quality day care that contributes to a community’s quality of life was identified as a statewide need at the Kearney conference.
“When you think about it, parents want a place where their child is safe and can get an education at the same time,” Hanson said.
The proposal will be on the agenda for the next school board meeting, scheduled for Feb. 10.
