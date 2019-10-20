Parking arrangements for a proposed convenience store and restaurant on the original North Platte McDonald’s site will be considered Tuesday by the city’s Board of Adjustment.
Board members also will elect a new presiding officer to succeed outgoing Chairman Don Staroska during its meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
The five-member Board of Adjustment hears appeals of city officials’ building or zoning regulation decisions and considers whether to grant variances from various aspects of building codes.
The board will hold a public hearing and vote on Wilkinson Development Inc.’s application for a variance to enable shared parking between its proposed convenience store at 1313 S. Dewey St. and a dental office Wilkinson is building just to its east.
A newly built McDonald’s opened in January 2018 just north of the site that had hosted North Platte’s original “golden arches” since the 1980s.
The original McDonald’s was torn down soon afterward.
The current McDonald’s occupies the previous site of a former Taco Bell-Long John Silver’s now sitting farther east along East Francis Street. A new D’Leon’s Mexican restaurant will occupy that structure.
The original McDonald’s would be succeeded by a single building with both a convenience store and a restaurant, according to a site plan Wilkinson submitted with its variance application.
City codes call for Wilkinson to supply 37 onsite parking stalls on the original McDonald’s site. The firm wants instead to provide 22 dedicated spaces, with the rest shared with the dental office property.
Board members also will decide whether to grant a variance to Cory and Sonja Voycheske for a roof overhang over a concrete patio off the back of their home at 815 Stewart Ave. A public hearing will precede their vote.
The board then will decide on a new chairperson in place of Staroska, who had served his maximum trio of three-year terms on the panel.
The mayor appoints four Board of Adjustment members and an alternate, subject to City Council approval.
The Planning Commission chairperson also serves as a full member. The latter seat had been filled by Pete Volz, who had reached his own three-term limit on the planning panel.
The council Oct. 15 named Volz to replace Staroska as a regular Board of Adjustment member and Terri Burchell, also an outgoing Planning Commission member, as the board’s alternate.
Paul Pedersen, Marcene Franzen and John Patterson currently hold the Board of Adjustment’s other regular seats.
