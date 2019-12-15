North Platte City Hall’s council chamber will host a doubleheader Tuesday, with the Planning Commission holding a rescheduled monthly meeting at 4 p.m. ahead of the regular City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The Planning Commission typically meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday, which this month falls on Christmas Eve.
In the meeting’s only scheduled action item, the panel will hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend a conditional use permit for the Hebrew Torah Center to build a new worship center and parking lot at 902 E. Francis St.
The congregation, which currently meets in an office building at 1225 S. Poplar St., also would install a free-standing sign on the property. An existing house on the property would be removed, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.
The proposed worship center would be near the intersection of East Francis Street and South Tabor Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.