The Nebraska Public Service Commission will host a public meeting in Valentine Oct. 9 to update area residents on the progress of a fiber build project.
“We’ve been working for some time to help bring upgraded telecommunication services to the rural areas around Valentine,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder. “This is an opportunity for the commission and the provider to let people know where the project stands and answer any questions they might have.”
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Niobrara Lodge, 803 Highway 20, in Valentine.
PSC commissioners and staff, along with representatives from CenturyLinkwill be in attendance.
