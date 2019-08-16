LINCOLN — The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal years 2020 through 2023 is available for public review and comment.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the STIP can be read and commented on at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/STIP. Copies are also available from each of the eight district NDOT offices. The District 6 office is at 1321 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.
The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration require each state highway agency to develop a STIP. The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1.
All comments will be addressed and those responses reported to the FHWA and FTA.
A public comment period began Wednesdy and ends at 5 p.m. CDT on Aug. 30. These comments will be incorporated into the final document, which will be posted on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s website after approval by the FHWA and FTA. Comments may be submitted online at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/STIP/ or emailed to kendall.tonjes@nebraska.gov.