Putt-N-Crawl was a big hole-in-one

This group of ladies named Cruising Crispy Beaches won the best costume prize at the annual Putt-N-Crawl 2020 — “Shipwrecked, Let’s Get Nauti” event on Saturday. Teams traversed the city garnering points at various businesses as they putted to achieve the lowest score of the day. The proceeds raised from the putting contest will go to Deborah’s Legacy, while the funds from other activities will go to the North Platte Community Playhouse and the Lincoln County Ag Society. 

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The annual Putt-N-Crawl brought out the pirates and shipmates with the theme, “Shipwrecked, Let’s Get Nauti” on Saturday.

Tammi Ramsey, co-coordinator of the event, said unofficially there were 85 to 90 teams that participated in the event. The purpose of the daylong social event is to raise funds for three organizations: Deborah’s Legacy, North Platte Community Playhouse and the Lincoln County Ag Society. The North Platte Jaycess and Whitetail Screen Print co-hosted the event.

“This is the first year we have sold alcohol,” Ramsey said. “We outgrew the other venues and since Deborah’s Legacy is home for women facing crisis living, we wanted to separate the game money.”

Ramsey said the money collected from entry fees and sponsorships for the putt-putt golf will go to Deborah’s Legacy, while the money from the alcohol sales will go to the other two organizations.

“So no money from any alcohol sales will go to Deborah’s Legacy,” Ramsey said. “It’s important to us and it’s important to the integrity of our program.”

The event donated $11,800 to Deborah’s Legacy last year and Ramsey said it will take a couple weeks to get the totals for this year.

Ramsey, Keri Fisher and Syndee Hansen co-chaired the event that has outgrown the previous locations and the

livestock barn at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds offered more room.

“This event is supporting three nonprofits,” Ramsey said. “How cool is that? It’s very exciting.”

Ramsey said volunteers from each of those organizations were involved with the event.

The Peg Leg Putters won the putting contest, which took place at 11 businesses and the livestock barn. the best dressed winners were the Cruising Crispy Beaches and the best themed hole winner was The Moose Lodge.

