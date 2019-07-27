Putting the Lincoln Co. Fair into a trance

Hypnotist Terry Stokes has been all over the world, from Canada to Hong Kong, and he has brought his comedy hypnosis show to the Lincoln County Fair in North Platte.
A curious crowd turned out for Stokes’ show Friday afternoon, with dozens of eager participants raising their hands for a chance to be put under hypnosis. After bringing eight people onto the stage, ultimately Stokes was able to put six into a trance. Stokes said not everyone falls into a trance because some people are too young or are trying too hard.
Two of the participants, Riggin Flies, 11, and Cara Terry, 15, were driven to volunteer because they were both intrigued by what it was like to be hypnotized.
The girls were subjected to different kinds of comedic shenanigans while on the stage. Terry was given a suggestion to forget the number six, and at one point, Flies performed as if she were Shania Twain.
After the show, Flies admitted that she didn’t really go into a trance, but Terry did.
“It was weird, like my body just felt really heavy the whole time,” Terry said.
Though both girls were nervous before the show, they said they had fun and enjoyed it.
Stokes has been practicing hypnosis for 25 years, having been inspired to take up the practice from his father.
“My dad has been doing hypnosis for 50 years,” Stokes said.
Stokes’ favorite part of being a hypnotist is the fun he is able to bring to both crowds and participants, with every show yielding different results.
“When I have a vision of how a skit is going to go, there’s always someone that takes it a hundred miles further. It’s hysterical,” he said.
He also enjoys hypnotizing those who are stubborn about the idea of falling into a trance.
“I like the ones that say they can’t be hypnotized that end up dancing on the chairs by the end of the show,” Stokes said.
Aside from comedy shows, Stokes said hypnosis can be used in other ways, especially as a way to help other people. He lives near a military base in Destin, Florida and uses hypnosis to assist those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Hypnosis can be used for amazing, amazing things,” he said.