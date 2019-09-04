North Platte City Council members Tuesday night narrowly backed a $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan for Chief Development Inc.’s three-pronged development plan.
The council’s marathon 3-hour, 20-minute session also gave the final green light to Pacific Place Apartments’ 48-unit expansion plan and approved a QGF grant for a recreation center and “sports tourism” feasibility study.
The community’s 25-year-long rift over Iron Eagle Golf Course figured prominently throughout the evening, with several residents criticizing its continued funding during a public hearing on the city’s proposed 2019-20 budget.
A final budget vote is expected during a 6 p.m. special council meeting Thursday.
Council members voted 5-3 to back an interest-free “performance loan” intended to help Chief get started with its proposed industrial development at Twin Rivers Business Park and commercial projects on East Halligan Drive.
The loan, which would be forgiven gradually as Chief meets various financial investment milestones, also would take in an envisioned “senior living” housing project west of Iron Eagle. That project isn’t expected to start before late 2020 or early 2021.
A conditional use permit so Pacific Place can add two 24-unit apartment structures to its south won 8-0 final approval. Council members had voted 7-1 in August to grant $850,000 in tax increment financing for the $5.5 million project.
The North Platte Parks, Recreation and Wellness Committee’s request for $20,000 in QGF funds to help pay for its feasibility study was approved on another 5-3 vote.
Some council members questioned whether the group should be examining North Platte’s sports tourism needs — which could include a multiuse sports complex — in addition to the renovation or replacement of the 45-year-old North Platte Recreation Center.
The council’s final act of the evening — other than paying claims — was to give unanimous final approval to an ordinance moving the start of regular council meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The change will take effect in October.
