The committee that oversees North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund kicks off the city’s review of Chief Development Inc.’s proposed trio of projects along Interstate 80 this morning.
The division of Grand Island-based Chief Industries will seek the Citizens Review Committee’s blessing for a
$1 million forgivable but “performance-based” loan for two of the three projects. The City Council would make a final decision later.
An unrelated $20,000 request to fund a feasibility study tied to the aging North Platte Recreation Center also appears on this morning’s agenda.
The QGF committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the North Platte Area Chamber & Development conference room, 502 S. Dewey St.
The panel makes recommendations to the City Council on grant and loan applications from QGF, which receives a portion of city sales tax proceeds whenever they grow from one year to the next.
The loan application by Prataria Ventures LLC, another Chief subsidiary, offers slightly more detail on the commercial side of the mixed-use, $30 million to $40 million package Chief unveiled at a City Council work session Aug. 12.
The package’s initial phase — an “Iron Trail Industrial” warehouse, distribution and small business/construction structures at Twin Rivers Business Park — isn’t part of Chief’s application for QGF assistance.
The proposed $1 million loan would be applied to a proposed East Halligan Drive commercial project south of Iron Eagle Golf Course, as well as an envisioned 200-unit-plus “senior living” complex on the “Hahler property” west of the course.
Chief Development also is seeking tax increment financing for all three projects. Projects at Twin Rivers Business Park already are eligible for TIF, but the Halligan and Hahler sites first would have to be declared “blighted and substandard” under state law.
Roger Bullington, president and general manager of Chief Development, declined to identify specific businesses looking at the Halligan site in his firm’s QGF application.
Possible projects there, he wrote, include “expansion of two existing commercial business operations in North Platte”; a possible “regional distribution outlet for a major equipment dealer”; and training and research and development centers for the latter.
The regional distribution center “would serve a territory from its North Platte base stretching from the Midwest to the West Coast,” Bullington wrote.
He added that the senior living complex, which likely wouldn’t start taking shape before 2021, would be “a market rate retirement village” including multifamily and single-family housing.
People 55 and older would be the prime target population, but the complex wouldn’t be limited to that age group, he has said.
Chief is asking that the proposed QGF loan be interest-free, Bullington wrote, with a six-year period “before any repayment or forgiveness.”
As the projects reach certain investment levels, the corresponding percentage of the loan would be forgiven, he suggested.
The $1 million loan would provide at least a $10 million investment return, but “we truly believe that the actual level of investment will far exceed” that level, he wrote.
His comments noted “several concerns and development hurdles that need to be overcome,” including the time needed to secure TIF eligibility and funding and the ongoing local dispute over the future of Iron Eagle.
Starting the Twin Rivers and Halligan projects in 2019 “is critical to our development mission,” Bullington wrote, so securing QGF funds soon “springboards our development to the next levels of action.”
After reviewing Chief’s loan application, the QGF committee will take up the North Platte Parks, Recreation and Wellness Foundation’s request for help to review North Platte’s future recreation center and “sports tourism” needs.
The nonprofit foundation is separate from the Mayor’s Health and Wellness Committee, which urged city leaders in April to facilitate plans to renovate or replace the 45-year-old Rec Center.
A 2017 study outlined a variety of repair and maintenance needs at the center, as well as Americans With Disabilities Act issues and changing youth and high school facility standards that have left the center’s indoor pool unable to host swim meets.
Sports Facility Advisory LLC of Clearwater, Florida, would conduct the feasibility study, foundation President Megan McGown said in an Aug. 23 letter applying for QGF aid.