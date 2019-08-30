The potential for three separate development projects along Interstate 80 corridor in the city took another step forward Thursday morning.
Members of the Quality Growth Fund committee gave its approval for a $1 million peformanced-based loan to Chief Industries, Inc. The loan is set up to be given for six years at zero interest before any repayment or forgiveness is due in order to move along the three projects, which are located in the I-80 corridor in North Platte between exits 177 and 179.
The board approved the measure by a 4-0 vote after roughly a half-hour discussion. The proposal will be considered by the City Council for final approval on Tuesday.
Chief Industries engineer Roger Bullington told board members the first development project should begin this fall and is centered on the construction of six warehouse, distribution center or commercial-use structures on up to 30 acres in the Twin Rivers Industrial Park.
The second phase is the development and construction of commercial buildings along East Halligan Road, and the third portion is a proposed retirement complex and single and multi-family housing on 60 acres on Hahler property just west of the Iron Horse Golf Course. Both would be expected to commence in Spring 2020.
Board member Brock Wurl requested in his motion for approval that the city receive a report during the steps of the project during the six-year term of the loan
“Just, ‘Hey, here’s where we’re at — an annual update.’ I think that is reasonable,” Wurl said. “Just so we have some idea of where things are.”
Bullington said the loan agreement will provide an investment return of at least $10 million. He added there are still some hurdles with the project to be completed including the purchase of some land parcels, the Tax Increment Financing timeline process and the approval and funding of an access bridge over the Nebraska Public Power District canal in the project zone. He added the plan is to commission the blight studies for the Halligan and Hahlen properties this week.
Board member Josh Harm suggested possible project benchmarks for Chief Industries to hit around the three or four-year mark of the loan.
“I know what you are saying there but we just don’t want to get too handcuffed,” Bullington said. “I feel fairly confident or optimistic ... provided that some of those hurdles don’t draw out. Time kills developments.”
Board members also supported the North Platte Parks, Recreation and Wellness Foundation’s request for a $20,000 feasibility study into the community needs of wellness and recreational amenities for the city.
The motion passed with a 3-0 vote and will be on the city council’s Tuesday agenda as well. Board member Pat Keenan abstained as he serves on the foundation’s finance committee.
If approved by the Council the study could take up to 12 weeks to complete and would include studying a potential construction of a multi-use indoor facility in North Platte as another resource to the existing recreation complex and D&N Event Center in the city.
The study would be a market analysis of the new facility being built, along with the potential remodel, expansion or rebuild of the recreation complex.
“We definitely have a need for some type of an indoor facility. The D&N doesn’t quite meet those needs,” said Lisa Burke, the executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau. “When we talk about multi-use, it could be a pipe-and-drape convention trade show type of facility which could easily be converted for sports events.”
The facility would also be a boost for the area’s sports tourism as well as North Platte could potentially host tournaments which draw competitors and teams into the city, she said.
“One of the fastest-growing tourism area is the sports industry — the youth sports,” Burke said. “Right now it is about $11 billion (nationwide) and is expanding very fast.”