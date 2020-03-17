Because of the extended forecast of rain for the next seven to 10 days, Hidden Lakes Road will remain closed, according to the Lincoln County Roads Department.
The Roads Department has been working on the road since last week.
Residents are asked to use an alternate route. The detour uses North Shore and South Shore Roads along the canal and then goes south where it intersects with Shack Road and meets up with East State Farm Road.
Those with additional questions can contact the Lincoln County Department of Roads at 308-534-4008.
