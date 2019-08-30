The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program and local law enforcement agencies are hoping a new program will improve communication and get help to victims of domestic violence more efficiently.
The Advocacy Initiated Response program will allow law enforcement to put RDAP in touch with victims isn any domestic violence situation, even if an arrest is not made.
“Just because there is no arrest, does not mean there was not domestic violence,” said Jenny Bonta, executive director of RDAP.
According to Bureau of Justice statistics, one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Utilizing the AIR model will allow RDAP to tell victims what programs the organization can offer and hopefully, Banta said, prevent someone from being injured or killed.
“The idea is for our advocates to reach out once a problem has been identified,” Bonta said in a press release about the program. “We will always respect a survivor’s autonomy, however, this helps us get RDAP services to victims sooner.”
The AIR model aims to create a more victim-centered response both from law enforcement and advocacy groups, the release said. As victims receive help, the program also aims to change the behavior of offenders and reduce violence in the community.
“As research shows, there are certain violent actions that are indicators of a perpetrator’s likelihood to become fatal,” the release said. “With the AIR Model, those perpetrators are more likely to be prosecuted prior to taking any lives.”
Area law enforcement, the release said, have already been working with AIR protocol, but the full program was implemented July 1.
“Hopefully we can prevent really bad things from happening,” Bonta said.
RDAP advocates are available for assistance by calling 308-592-0624.