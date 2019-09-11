Ready to begin work

Nebraska roads officials’ flood-delayed 2019-20 construction plan includes repairs and repaving on three key bridges and overpasses in and just outside North Platte.
Work would also begin — albeit outside the city’s Nebraska Department of Transportation district — on the long-awaited “super-two” upgrade of U.S. Highway 83 between North Platte and McCook.
NDOT officials Tuesday released their $782 million statewide one-year construction program, an announcement usually made each July.
It was put off this year by the crush of statewide repairs after the March 14 “bomb cyclone,” department Director Kyle Schneweis said at an Aug. 23 Nebraska Highway Commission meeting in North Platte.
With work still left on $150 million in flood-related road and bridge projects, NDOT’s one-year plan identifies both top-priority and “standby” projects. The latter will proceed if cash flow permits.
The department plans to update its construction plans online, Schneweis said in a Tuesday press release.
“We are in a good place, and as federal reimbursements (for flood-related projects) come through, we’ll update the construction list and return to our regularly scheduled program,” he said.
Half a dozen projects appear at the top of the $29.68 million one-year list for NDOT’s District 6, which includes Lincoln County and all or parts of 13 other west central Nebraska counties.
It doesn’t include the recent launch of the $50 million reconfiguration of the Interstate 80-76 interchange west of Big Springs. Bids for that 2½-year-long project were awarded during the fiscal year that ended June 30, said District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer.
The district’s one-year plan includes a $3.39 million project covering U.S. 83’s North Jeffers Street overpass, the east U.S. 30 viaduct over the Union Pacific tracks and the South Platte River bridge north of Interstate 80 on Newberry Access (Nebraska Highway L-56G).
Repairs and repaving to the Nebraska L-56D overpass at I-80’s Brady interchange also are included, Thayer said.
His district’s one-year plan also includes controller upgrades to several North Platte traffic signals along U.S. 83 and 30. The city and state will split the project’s final costs, which NDOT estimates will cost $158,000.
U.S. 83’s nearly 70-mile run between North Platte and McCook would gain several short passing lanes and left-turn lanes over the next few years, Thayer told the Highway Commission last month.
That process would begin over the next year in Frontier County with an $8.19 million project to resurface and add passing lanes to 9.8 miles of U.S. 83 south of Maywood. That stretch falls within NDOT’s District 7, based in McCook.
District 6’s two most expensive one-year projects would “whitetop” U.S. 30 between Maxwell and Brady — a process that lays thin concrete atop existing asphalt — and rehabilitate the U.S. 183 overpass at Ansley.
The district’s other top-priority projects include 11.3 miles of I-80 concrete sealing between Roscoe and Paxton and repaving of 7.3 miles of U.S. 83 north of Thedford.
District 6’s one-year “standby” list includes lengthy Sandhills repaving projects on Nebraska Highway 97 between Tryon and Mullen and Nebraska 2 between Hyannis and Whitman.
