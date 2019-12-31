A Jan. 11 reception at the La Quinta Inn and Suites near North Platte’s east Interstate 80 interchange will feature two recent Lincoln County inductees into the Miss Rodeo America Hall of Fame.
The 2-4 p.m. open house will honor longtime pageant volunteers Mardee Swanson of North Platte, inducted Dec. 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Lolly Klug of Maxwell, a 2015 Hall of Fame inductee.
Both women are longtime Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association members who have given their time to December’s national pageant as well as June’s Miss Rodeo Nebraska contest during Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.
