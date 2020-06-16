The American Red Cross announced Monday that all blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies throughout the summer.
Amanda Koubek, donor recruitment account manager for the Midwest Region, said the results would be available within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross blood donor app or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
“This is different than a diagnostic test,” Koubek said. “The diagnostic test is the nose swab to see if you currently have COVID. This will tell you if you’ve been exposed to COVID and if your body has developed antibodies.”
Koubek said the Red Cross is offering the test free to all blood donors.
“The test that we’re doing is an FDA-approved (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) test,” Koubek said.
“We are still telling donors: If you don’t feel well, if you think have COVID-19,” Koubek said, “stay home.”
She said those who have had indications of possible exposure should contact their health care providers.
The Red Cross is taking additional precautions at its blood drives including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff.
“We are encouraging everybody to make appointments instead of walk-ins,” Koubek said, “because we are practicing responsible social distancing.”
Scheduled blood drives
» June 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 — Red Cross center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
» June 17 — Curtis Community Building, noon to 6 p.m.
» June 18 — Hayes Center Agricultural Building, noon to 6 p.m.
» June 19 — Cozad Community Hospital, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
» June 20, 21, 27, 28 — Red Cross center, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
» June 22 — Ramada Inn, 2102 S. Jeffers St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
» June 22 — Paxton High School, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (MT).
