Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department announced Friday that a person from SWNPHD’s health district has tested positive for COVID-19.
SWNPHD is working with healthcare providers and the state Department of Health and Human Services to identify additional people who came into close contact with this person. These people will be self-quarantined and actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
In a press release, SWNPHD said it wants to reassure the public that steps are being taken to protect community members and health care workers and to decrease the spread of the illness.
The person testing positive is a male in his 30s in Red Willow County. He is currently self-isolating at home.
For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties.
