Red Willow County
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump (R) 2134
Bill Weld (R) 75
Joe Biden (D) 325
Tulsi Gabbard (D) 27
Bernie Sanders (D) 54
Elizabeth Warren (D) 29
Max Abramson (L) 1
Dan Behrman (L) 1
Lincoln Chafee (L) 0
Jacob Hornberger (L) 0
Jo Jorgensen (L) 3
Adam Kokesh (L) 1
Write-in (L) 5
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 1,636
Matt Innis (R) 734
Dennis Frank Macek (D) 15
Chris Janicek (D) 68
Larry Marvin (D) 31
Angie Philips (D) 119
Alisha Shelton (D) 90
Daniel M. Wik (D) 23
Andy Stock (D) 56
Gene Sladek (L) 11
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative in Congress—District 3
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 57
Adrian Smith (R) 1,988
William Elfgren (R) 63
Justin Moran (R) 133
Arron Kowalski (R) 81
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 398
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 12
COUNTY TICKET — Complete results were unavailable
County Commissioner—District 2
Randy Dean (R) 250
Tim Burke (R) 138
Write-in (R) 6
