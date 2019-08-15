Reflecting on the end of a war

The soldiers of the late North Platte sculptor Ted Long’s “Defenders of Liberty” stand guard Wednesday afternoon at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial at Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 83. Wednesday was the 74th anniversary of V-J Day, the Japanese surrender that ended World War II. The news reached North Platte about 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, 1945, setting off a spontaneous downtown parade captured by a U.S. Army Signal Corps crew in town to film the World War II Canteen. (The footage may be seen online at catalog.archives.gov/id/18922.) Japan formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945.