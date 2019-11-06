Downtown North Platte’s “renovations in progress” will move on to the potential historic district’s telltale “bricks” next spring.
The City Council Tuesday voted 8-0 to create a “downtown street improvement district,” enabling city officials to complete engineering work for the estimated $3.2 million project this winter.
Council members also unanimously suspended the rules requiring three “yes” votes for the project ordinance encompassing the six square blocks between East Fourth and Sixth and North Jeffers and Chestnut streets.
That step should allow the city to seek bids “early enough to get interest from contractors” and launch work when warm weather returns, City Administrator Jim Hawks said.
The major feature of the “bricks” project — and its most labor-intensive — will remove and reset downtown’s paving bricks and install concrete parking strips.
Curbs, sidewalks and lighting will be redone, and aged water and sewer lines will be replaced before the bricks are put back in place. The city has obtained Community Development Block Grant funds to help finance the work.
The redone “bricks” will resemble the block-long stretch of East Fifth Street between Dewey Street and Bailey Avenue, finished in a 2012 pilot project with help from an earlier CDBG grant.
Though the city will seek a single bid for all the downtown surface work, Hawks said, “I’m sure we’ll have to phase this thing out” to minimize downtown disruptions.
He said city staff will coordinate their work with the streetscape plan prepared for the Downtown Merchants Association, including greenery and various decorative touches.
That plan envisions rebranding downtown the “Canteen District” in honor of North Platte’s World War II Canteen.
Research to nominate the district for the National Register of Historic Places is also in the works.
In other business, the council:
» Approved the subdivision plat for Iron Trail Industrial Park south of Interstate 80, completing city action on the first of Chief Development Inc.’s trio of projects along and near the interstate.
» Gave first-round approval to an ordinance to update city building codes to match the 2018 edition of the International Building Code. Two more “yes” votes will be needed for final approval.
» Agreed to ask the state for a nine-month extension to Sept. 15, 2020, to finish federally funded owner-occupied home rehabilitation projects for 12 low-income homeowners.
» Granted stormwater and access easements across city property to EADM LLC for the Sleep Inn motel being built near Interstate 80 and Newberry Access.
