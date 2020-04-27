You may have to wait a little longer before you get your hair cut at a salon, get a new tattoo or sit down to eat in a restaurant.
Due to the new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County, it will be May 31 before restaurants can have dine-in patrons and salons, tattoo parlors or massage specialists can reopen, Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, said Monday during a press conference with the Public Health Command Center.
She also mentioned that the National Guard testing that was supposed to take place in North Platte on Thursday has been rescheduled, as the National Guard’s resources were diverted to a harder-hit area. Those who signed up for testing this week will still be tested, either now or possibly next week.
“We’re hoping they’ll be here next week,” Vanderheiden said.
When they reopen, restaurants will be required to stay at 50% capacity with tables 6 feet apart, and only parties of six people or less will be able to dine in. Restaurants can’t have bar seating, salad bars, buffets or self-service.
For salons, tattoo parlors and massage studios, patrons and employees must wear masks and there can’t be more than 10 people inside at a time.
Statewide, religious services will be allowed starting May 4, with household groups separated by 6 feet. Nothing can be passed between people in attendance.
