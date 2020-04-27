Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY TUESDAY EVENING... .STRONG NORTHWESTERLY WINDS WILL DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA WITH FREQUENT GUSTS TO 45 MPH. MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 20 TO 30 PERCENT IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL ALLOW FOR RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES WHICH MAY DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND MAKE THEM DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 204, 206, 208, 209, 210, AND 219... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ TUESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 209.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219. * WIND...SUSTAINED AT 20 TO 30 MPH WITH FREQUENT GUSTS TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 TO 30 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&