U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will meet constituents of the 3rd District during a mobile office Tuesday in North Platte.
A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking tours in Washington.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will hold the mobile office from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the Fireplace Room on Mid-Plains Community College’s South Campus, 601 State Farm Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.