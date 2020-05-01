Outgoing North Platte City Administrator Jim Hawks has been honored by the Nebraska Municipal Power Pool on the eve of his retirement later this month.
Hawks has been named the winner of the group’s Bob Arraj Award, given annually to a member system’s official or employee “who has excelled in service in the utility industry,” the power pool said in a Thursday press release.
Hawks, who announced in December that he would retire this spring, will receive a $350 prize for a local project or program of his choosing.
His City Hall tenure was to end Friday but has been extended a few days. Successor Matthew Kibbon, hired April 21, is wrapping up both his previous University of Wyoming job and a two-week COVID-19 self-quarantine since arriving in North Platte.
Hawks joined the city as Municipal Light & Water director in 2003, becoming city administrator a year later. He is a former member of the power pool’s board of directors.
