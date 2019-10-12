The reward for information in a case of animal cruelty in September continues to climb.
Paws-itive Partners announced in a short media release Friday that a total of $5,645 has been donated as an incentive resulting in the arrest and prosecution of the individual or group responsible for the death of a boxer-pit bull mix that authorities believe was intentionally burned.
“More donations are coming through Facebook and we are certain that it will surpass $6,000,” Paws-itive Partners president Jo Mayber said in the release. “Donors, authorities and Paws-itive Partners are hopeful the large reward appeals to someone’s conscience to come forward with information.”
The release also had a message from the dog’s owners.
“I am so thankful for the donation’s for Kovu’s care and reward but I’d give every penny I’ve had in my life to make sure Kovu didn’t have to die the way he did,” the owner said in the release. “Through all his pain and trauma, Kovu deserves justice.”
Paws-itive Partners Humane Society has put up a $500 reward initially in the case on Sept. 27 — the day after the dog died from its injuries — and that amount was matched by Fur the Love of Paws Rescue that same afternoon. Donations over that weekend pushed the amount to more than $5,000.
Paws-itive Partners is accepting donations at PO Box 1145, North Platte, NE 69103.
North Platte Police Department investigator Jeff Foote is taking leads and information at 308-535-6789 regarding Kovu’s case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.