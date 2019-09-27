Reward offered in animal cruelty case

A reward is being offered in an animal cruelty case that led to a dog’s death in North Platte this week.
Paws-itive Partners Humane Society has put up $500 for the arrest and prosecution of whoever was responsible for the death of the boxer-pit bull mix. The dog was intentionally burned, officials say, and it died from its injuries Thursday afternoon.
The reward was matched by Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue on Friday afternoon, bringing the amount to $1,000.
“We’ve worked with abuse and neglect before but never with this level of violence,” Paws-itive Partners president Jo Mayber said. “We try to protect the public from hearing bad things but we can’t on this. We need help.”
Paws-itive Partners issued a media release Friday morning announcing a reward — the first time that Mayber said the organization has done so.
According to the release, the 6-year-old dog, Kovu, was either stolen or got out of its yard just west of Jeffers Street on Sept. 18. The dog was found with severe burns about two days later, roughly a mile from its home, and was hospitalized.
The media release said North Platte Animal Control, North Platte Police Department and the Westfield Small Animal Clinic believe Kovu’s injuries were intentionally inflicted, and a fire accelerant may have been used.
Police Investigator John Deal said in an email, “The vet told us they are are about 90% sure a human did this but the (use of a) fire accelerant was speculation. The bottom line is nobody is 100% sure what exactly happened but we are asking for the public’s assistance in potentially finding that out.”
Mayber said the dog was burned on its torso, stretching from the groin to its front legs, and the injuries also affected its organs.
“It’s not a reasonable human being that would coat a dog and then light it on fire alive,” Mayber said. “This person has to be held accountable for this level of violence.”
Paws-itive Partners is asking anyone in the area from South Jeffers to the Lakeview addition to search security camera footage to see if anything suspicious can be found from Sept. 18-20.
Information can be provided to Paws-itive Partners at 308-530-1516 or to police Sgt. Jeff Foote at 308-530-1516.
In addition, Paws-itive Partners is accepting donations to help Kovu’s family pay the dog’s medical expenses. Donations can be sent to PO Box 1145, North Platte, NE 69103.
