Rolling back into town

Fans came from as far away as California in the West to Indiana in the Midwest to see Big Boy as it came into North Platte on Monday afternoon.
People were lined up long before the arrival of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 as it whistled its way in from eastern Nebraska and landed on the side rail along Front Street. Some folks took pictures with their phones, while others had more sophisticated cameras.
Carter and Katie Luxon of central California were in town specifically to see the historic locomotive.
“That train right there (brings us to North Platte),” Carter said. “We put a vacation together to go see all the national parks and we ended up here to see the Big Boy.”
The couple is heading home Tuesday.
“It was a big undertaking for the Union Pacific to put this together and put it on a national tour,” Carter said. He said he felt “goosebumps” when he heard the whistle blow.
“It scared a lot of the kids that were standing next to me when it went off.”
The Luxons took in the Rail Days events and visited the Golden Spike Tower as well as touring Bailey Yard.
“It was the train that brought us here,” Katie said. “We saw it on Facebook.”
Brian Small of French Lick, Indiana, also said he and his wife came out specifically to see the 4014.
“I’ve been wanting to see this and couldn’t make it to Promontory earlier in the year, so this is an excellent opportunity,” Small said. “It has exceeded my expectations. It’s a beautiful day, a beautiful locomotive, and the town is very friendly.”
The Smalls also took in the Golden Spike and Bailey Yard.
“We’ve been down to Cody Park to the museum there,” Small said. “We really enjoyed that.”
He said they were staying out at Scout’s Rest Ranch and on Monday afternoon were going to float the North Platte River.
“I’ve always had an interest in trains since I was little,” Small said. “It just gets in your blood. And to bring something like this out of retirement for a special event is just a wonderful opportunity.”
He said he was glad Union Pacific has the resources to keep it going.
“In Indiana, we have Norfolk Southern Railway and they’re currently not running their steam program,” Small said. “We don’t get to see live steam unless you come out west, so off we came and we’ve had a great time so far. This was the center point of our vacation.”
Locomotive engineer Ed Dickens is part of the “Steam Team.”
“For many years, a lot of people thought a Big Boy was impossible,” Dickens said. “Some semi-official sources on the railroad told people you’ll never see a Big Boy run, so stop asking, it won’t happen.”
The reasons were many, Dickens said.
“It’s too big. it’s too heavy, you can’t turn it around anywhere, the bridges can’t take it,” Dickens said. “The big modern railroad that you see out here with the big coal train going over it, the tracks just aren’t big enough.”
For decades, he said, people just shrugged their shoulders.
“They looked at eight Big Boys interspersed throughout the country and just kind of reminisced about a time when these big monsters roamed the rails,” Dickens said. “Looking over here you can see this big locomotive.”
He said people often actually ask them if it really works.
“We kind of chuckle to ourselves as we’re wiping the sweat off our brow,” Dickens said. “This locomotive is fully functional.”