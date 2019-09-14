Rolling from Canada to Mexico

“Wheelchair Warren,” who is making a wheelchair journey from Calgary, Canada, to Mazatlan, Mexico, stopped in North Platte at Holiday RV Park on Friday, day 75 of his six-month trek.
“I want to show people never give up, never quit. There is no magic pill. See what works for you and how you function, and don’t quit,” Warren Schlosser said. “I understand why people go from having an able body to having a physical handicap in one step, but a physical handicap to being depressed and homeless is a small step.”
Schlosser used to be a truck driver, but a crash in April 2006 caused the injury that put him in the wheelchair. He was in a semi that hit 300 meters of guard rail at 75 mph, which caused his feet to go up into his pelvis, he said.
Schlosser said the accident caused some struggles at first and it was hard to recover mentally.
“You definitely have your ups and downs, especially when you are an outdoor person and like to hunt and fish and be on the go all the time,” Schlosser said. “First, you have to rely on your family, and then you have to rely on your friends.”
Schlosser said he had to learn to ask for help. There are a lot of good people out there, he said, which is one of the things that inspired him to do this trek.
Schlosser has lived in various parts of Canada, so he started his trek east before heading south, so he could travel through where he was raised in Regina, Saskatchewan. His family farmed in Fox Valley, Saskatchewan, and he was educated and raised in Medicine Hat, Alberta.
He currently lives six months in Calgary, Alberta, and six months in Mazatlan in Sinaloa state, Mexico.
His travel companion Jed Vaughn hangs back with a recreational vehicle/camper and meets up with Schlosser on his stops.
Schlosser said the usual day starts with waking up to no alarm around 6:30 a.m. After coffee and breakfast they hit the road for four to five hours, then take a break to eat a packed lunch. Days of travel usually go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cover around 25 miles, depending on the weather and other factors.
“One of the biggest scares out there is lightning, because everything I got is all aluminum,” Schlosser said.
The wind can also be a factor. Schlosser said winds at his back can help him significantly, but the wind in his face, as on Wednesday around North Platte, makes it hard for him to roll.
You will see Schlosser on the shoulder of the highway with two carts attached to his wheelchair. One cart has supplies for weather and his lunch. The other cart is occupied by Taquito, his cat, and Luna, his dog, when she gets tired of walking next to him. Schlosser wears a bright vest and has reflecting lights on the back of his carts. He said people have been good about giving him space.
“I have no fear of anything. If something goes wrong and I do get killed, I was having a good time until that point,” Schlosser said.
While he saw a lot during his trucking days, Schlosser said, he can see a lot of what is tucked away while traveling at 3 mph versus 70 mph.
Schlosser said his hip will always hurt him, but he has taken him 10 years to get to where he was comfortable and ready to do a trek like this. He remembered a flight he made in 2009 to Mazatlan, when he was taking 24 pills every four hours and weighed 349 pounds. He now takes two pills in the morning and two pills at night and has lost 140 pounds.
“I’m healthier now than I was two years after the accident, which was 10 years ago,” Schlosser said.
Schlosser also remembered a time when he packed a lunch to get to the mail a block and a half away, which took him an hour and a half.
“One little step at a time, and then those turn into big steps and away you go,” Schlosser said. “I’ve got two choices: I can either lay on my back and do nothing, or I can hit the chair and go see the world.”
Venados, a professional baseball team in Mazatlan, sent Schlosser and Vaughn jerseys that they were wearing Friday morning. The team has supported Schlosser’s journey. It will provide security from the Mexican border to Mazatlan and will have a celebration when he gets to his endpoint.
During his trek, he is raising money for six charities, two in each country. In Canada the charities are CMNGD Linens, which helps homeless or displaced people get a fresh start, and STARS Ambulance, a nonprofit air rescue organization. In America the charities are the American Cancer Society and American Wheelchair Foundation. Charities in Mexico are Immaculada, a home for the elderly in Mazatlan, and SPCA Pet Rescue of Mazatlan.
