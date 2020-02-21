Roric Paulman to be presented with Groundwater Achievement Award

Sutherland native Roric Paulman has been selected to receive the 2019 Maurice Kremer Groundwater Achievement Award from the Groundwater Foundation.
Paulman will be presented with the award by 2011 Kremer Award Winner Lee Orton at the Maurice Kremer Memorial Lecture March 4 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus.
The Kremer Award is presented annually by the Groundwater Foundation to an outstanding Nebraskan who has made a substantive contribution to the conservation and protection of Nebraska’s groundwater, according to a press release from the foundation. The Groundwater Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Lincoln.
“Roric’s dedication to protecting and conserving groundwater was made apparent to me within the first two minutes of meeting him,” said the Groundwater Foundation’s Jane Griffin. “More importantly, he doesn’t just talk about water conservation, he does it, and he motivates others to do better, too. On behalf of all of us at the Groundwater Foundation, it’s an honor to recognize Roric with the Kremer Award.”
Paulman became the owner and manager of Paulman Farms near Sutherland in 1985.
“It’s a distinguished group and it speaks to the historical importance of water in Nebraska,” Paulman said. “I’m humbled because in terms of my investment, it has been about protecting our groundwater and having a voice from agriculture.”
Paulman said he has invested a lot of his personal time to trips to Lincoln and across the United States concerning groundwater.
“I was just in Lincoln testifying for the Daugherty Water For Food Global Institute,” Paulman said. “Bob Daugherty left a huge gift 10 years ago and that gift is about to expire, so we were working on that stuff. It’s always something.”
He said he has been involved with groundwater issues for a long time, and the future will continue to require a close watch.
“The future is protecting the quality and quantity and making sure there’s good conservation and stewardship involved in any kind of discussion here locally or across the state,” Paulman said. “Also that it makes sense for everyone concerned, whether it’s municipal, urban or rural, agriculture or livestock. We need to continue to have a voice and a voice of reason.”
Paulman graduated from Hershey High School and attended Kearney State College. Paulman oversees an 8,500-acre rain-fed and irrigation agricultural operation growing a variety of field crops, including corn, soybeans, dry edible beans, hard red winter wheat, grain sorghum, confection/oil sunflowers, chia and sugar beets.
“Roric has a rich family history of concern about groundwater,” said Jim Goeke, University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor emeritus and 2001 Kremer honoree. Goeke said Paulman followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, serving on the Twin Platte Natural Resources District Board from 1997-2000 and helping guide the district’s groundwater policies.
“Roric irrigates 8,000 acres across three NRDs using cutting-edge technology and equipment,” Goeke said. “Raising a number of crops, Roric strives to use groundwater as most efficiently as possible to guarantee profits and a sustainable supply of groundwater.”
Paulman was one of the founders of Nebraska Water Balance Alliance, which works to promote the most efficient use of groundwater in Nebraska, and currently serves as its president. He also serves on the West Central Water Coalition, the University of Nebraska West Central Research and Extension Advisory Board, Ag Builders of Nebraska Board, UNL Presidents Advisory Council and Daugherty Water for Food International Advisory Board. He is a member of a numerous agriculture associations and a past member on local, state, and national boards and councils.
He and his wife, Deb, have four children and six grandchildren.
For more information about the Groundwater Foundation, visit groundwater.org.
