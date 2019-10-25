Two measurements of tourist traffic through North Platte — city sales taxes and county lodging taxes — pointed upward during the recently completed 2019 summer season.
The city collected nearly $2.42 million from its 1.5% sales tax during June, July and August, according to Nebraska Department of Revenue figures completed this week.
Collections grew by 1.2% over the same three months in 2018, marking the third straight year of growth during the peak traveling season for U.S. motorists.
Year-to-year monthly receipts dipped by 4% in June — the month of Nebraskaland Days and the Miss Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageants — but posted gains over 2018 levels of 4.4% in July and 3.6% in August.
City sales taxes collected from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 totaled $5.99 million, 1.9% ahead of the pace for the first eight months of 2018.
North Platte’s sales tax receipts have grown each year this decade, except for a 2.4% annual decline in 2016.
Tax collections rose by 1.1% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018, with the latter total reaching $8.73 million.
Meanwhile, Lincoln County’s motels and hotels took in $365,490 in county lodging taxes between June and August, according to the Revenue Department.
That total was 2.9% higher than 2018’s figure for the same three months, following 3.2% growth during last year’s summer season.
The summer’s lodging tax income followed the same pattern as North Platte’s sales tax receipts, with a 6.4% dip for June followed by growth of 2.8% in July and 13.8% in August over the same months in 2018.
Year-to-date lodging tax receipts, however, were running 5.8% behind the pace for 2018’s first eight months. Collections for all of last year totaled $933,292, 1.9% higher than in 2017.
Lincoln County collects a 4% tax on hotel and motel bills, while the state charges an additional 1%.
The county’s lodging tax proceeds are set aside under state law for tourism promotion and improvements. Hotel and motel visitors also pay North Platte’s city sales tax.
The city uses sales tax proceeds for its day-to-day activities, except for a portion diverted into the Quality Growth Fund whenever annual sales tax collections grow.
