The Salvation Army and the Santa Cop program are teaming up to have one application process for their programs that offer Christmas assistance for those who have lost their job, have been laid off, are facing financial difficulties or are having trouble making ends meet.
Both programs will still be independently operated and funded, according to a press release from Officer Beth Kerr of the North Platte Police Department, which runs the Santa Cop program.
Families with children or without children, senior citizens and single individuals are allowed to apply. Applications will be taken at the Salvation Army, 1020 N. Adams Ave. in North Platte. People can apply at the Salvation Army Oct. 22-24 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Residents must bring:
» A photo ID of the person applying.
» Photo IDs or Social Security cards for other individuals in the household.
» Birth certificates for all children in the household.
» Proof of residency.
» Proof of monthly income and monthly expenses.
