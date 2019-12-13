Salvation Army sees shortage of volunteer bell-ringers

Ralph Baker took his position next to a red Salvation Army kettle just inside the main doors of Gary’s Super Foods at 10 a.m. Thursday and planned to man the spot for the next eight hours.
It is the type of volunteer shift that the 67-year-old has scheduled for himself six days a week since late November when the organization began its annual six-week holiday drive.
“I like to help people,” Baker said as he kept up a steady ringing of a bell he held at his side. “You wouldn’t believe how many need food or assistance, and that is what we are here for — to help.”
Baker moves around among the 11 sites in the North Platte area where the Salvation Army has kettles set up at this year. The Gary’s Super Foods on East Fourth Street, where he was Thursday, is one of the spots where the ringers can be inside. Baker said he doesn’t mind ringing bells out in the elements, however.
“You just wear more clothes those days,” Baker said.
Baker is one of the dedicated volunteers this year for the Salvation Army, which is facing a shortage of bell ringers overall in the area.
The Salvation Army tracks bell-ringing hours on the site registertoring.com. A total of 2,050 hours were scheduled for the North Platte area for the campaign, which ends on Christmas Eve. But volunteers have reserved only roughly 1,200 of those hours.
“The kettles are one of our major fundraisers throughout the year. In that six-week period we raise a good chunk of our budget,” said Lynneta Poff, a major with the Salvation Army in North Platte. “If we don’t raise those funds then we have to pull back on the services we provide for the community.
“If someone raises $150 in a kettle in the course of the day, that’s somebody’s light bill that we can help them with. Or with that $150 we can supply several families with food. While it sounds just like dollars, we see it as families and services provided. We see it as people in our community being assisted.”
Poff said those who wish to volunteer can either sign up at registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army office at 308-532-2038.
“We’ve had families that have done this as a Christmas tradition where they go out and ring for a couple of hours,” Poff said. “It’s a great way to teach children the art of giving back and volunteering at a young age.
“We just really need the community support at this time. We know that there are many generous people out there who will step up and help us with this.”
