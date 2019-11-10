Salvation Army toy drive begins

When the stores start pushing Christmas sales — even well before Thanksgiving — The Salvation Army’s bell-ringers and toy collectors won’t be far behind.
The Army’s North Platte Service Center launched its holiday-season efforts for needy families Saturday at Walmart, national co-sponsors of the well-known Christian charity’s annual Christmas Toy Drive.
Already visible near the volunteers accepting shoppers’ toy donations was one of the Army’s “red kettles,” which will make their seasonal debut alongside their bell-ringing companions Friday at several North Platte locations.
Maj. Harold Poff, the North Platte unit’s commanding officer, said local residents thus far are signing up to ring bells after Thanksgiving more readily than before it.
“Boy, do we need volunteers,” he said. “We especially need volunteers for this next weekend.”
In addition to Walmart, he said, red kettles will be deployed this year at the Platte River Mall, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, both Gary’s Super Foods locations and the new Bomgaars store in the former Shopko building.
Poff’s wife, Maj. Lynneta Poff, said donations to the Christmas Toy Drive also may be made through mid-December at red-kettle sites, the Salvation Army Family Store at 410 E. Leota St. or the Service Center at 1020 N. Adams Ave.
Saturday’s decidedly un-Christmaslike weather seemed to be encouraging rather than discouraging donors, said Lynneta Poff, a core officer alongside her husband.
“I’ve emptied that cart three times,” representing about 85 toys, she said as the lunch hour ended.
A Salvation Army “Angel Tree” also will debut for the holiday season Friday at the mall, she said. People may take an ornament with a child’s name and requested gift, buy it and return the ornament and gift to the Service Center.
Though would-be bell-ringers may call the Service Center at 308-532-2038, they can sign up quickly and choose their dates, times and locations online at registertoring.com.
There’s also a “Ringing With a Group?” option for those who want to share or split a typical two-hour bell-ringing shift with others, Harold Poff said.
“If they want to ring only one hour, they can find a buddy,” he said.
The Salvation Army also is launching a “Kettle Pay” option at red-kettle sites so smartphone users without much change in their pockets may donate through Apple Pay for iPhones or Google Pay for Android users.
Signs at the kettles now include NFC symbols and square QR code icons, either of which can be used to access an online page offering donation options.
Owners of iPhone X and 11 models can bump their phones against the NFC symbol to access the page, as can owners of Samsung phones made between 2012 and the present.
Users of other smartphones can scan the QR code with their cameras to reach the donation page, said Harold Poff, who noted that the holiday bell-ringing campaign finances Salvation Army relief efforts year-round.
“This is our major fundraising campaign,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.