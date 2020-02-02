Telegraph staff reports
Sam and Lynda Perry will receive Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s “Above and Beyond Award” at the foundation’s “Red & Black” recognition event Friday night.
Community Foundation President Patrick Keenan praised the commitment and contributions of Sam and Lynda Perry to the North Platte community and to the Community Foundation.
“We are excited to honor Sam and Lynda Perry for how they supported our mission and made this area an even better place to live,” Keenan said in a press release.
The Perrys have served a combined 14 years on Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. They established a charitable fund and have supported many other funds at the Community Foundation benefiting local worthy causes, Keenan said.
Sam Perry grew up in Gothenburg and Lynda grew up in Banner County south of Scottsbluff. After Sam earned his medical degree, he wanted to establish his pediatric medicine practice in North Platte. Sam and Lynda came to North Platte in 1975. They bought a cabin at Lake Maloney and later built their current home on the same lot at the lake.
“We came with the expectation that we would stay, make our home at the lake and get involved in the community,” Lynda said. “That’s how we made North Platte our hometown.”
In addition to giving much attention to raising sons Sam and Mitch, for more than 20 years Lynda had a mental health counseling practice that included treating behavioral issues such as eating disorders.
Both Sam and Lynda worked on issues related to the well-being of children, including serving on child abuse prevention boards.
When their children were young, Sam refereed youth soccer games and Lynda was a Cub Scout leader.
“North Platte is a great place to raise a family,” Lynda said.
Sam added, “It was easy for me to promote North Platte as a place for other physicians to practice medicine and a place for their families to enjoy living.”
Sam enjoyed running for many years and they both enjoyed walking. Sam started promoting a trail at Lake Maloney in the mid-1990s. Together Sam and Lynda were leaders in the funding and development of four connecting trail segments at Lake Maloney from near the inlet to South Beach.
Sam has been an avid fisherman and made many fishing trips to Canada. Lynda also served on boards of North Platte Community Playhouse and the Prairie Arts Center. The couple have been active members in the Episcopal Church of Our Savior
Both Sam and Lynda now are retired from their professional practices. They said they stayed in North Platte “because we love North Platte and our friends are here.”
“Sam and Lynda Perry regularly show their pride in the community of North Platte and Lake Maloney,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Sam and Lynda don’t seek recognition, yet they definitely deserve it.”
On Friday evening, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation will hold its annual “Red & Black” buffet party at the Holiday Inn Express. The event will include recognitions and live musical entertainment. For reservations, call 308-534-3315 or online at midnebraskafoundation.org.
The Community Foundation administers and awards scholarships and grants to nonprofit causes from about 300 charitable funds, each with its own charitable purpose.
For more information about Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, contact Seacrest at 534-3315.
